CeeDee Lamb channels Odell Beckham Jr. with circus one-handed TD catch

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb went from zero to hero during Monday night’s game against the division-rival New York Giants in Jersey.

Earlier in the game, the third-year receiver out of Oklahoma dropped what would have been an easy touchdown catch from quarterback Cooper Rush.

With that said, Lamb more than made up for the drop during a three-play stretch in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 13. That included Lamb making a difficult catch on fourth-and-four.

Rush then connected with the wide receiver for a 26-yard gain to the Giants’ one-yard line before Lamb channeled his inner Odell Beckham Jr. at MetLife Stadiun, the venue that made OBJ a household name around the NFL.

The concentration was something else here. Lamb’s ability to get both feet in bounds while acquiring full possession of the ball looked like prime Odell Beckham Jr. As you can see, former Cowboys legend Dez Bryant was up in the luxury suites showing us what he thought of this catch.

Dallas Cowboys need CeeDee Lamb to continue playing at a high level

Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs with the ball as New York Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (22) defends during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Lamb, 23, opened the season by catching just 2-of-11 passes for 29 yards in an ugly loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He followed that up by putting up seven receptions for 75 yards in a surprise Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

With fellow receiver Michael Gallup still sidelined and starting quarterback Dak Prescott a couple weeks from a return, Lamb’s importance to the Cowboys can’t be denied. He more than lived up to the expectations that came with being a first-round pick back in 2020 during his first two seasons with Dallas.

CeeDee Lamb stats (2020-21): 153 receptions, 2,037 yards, 11 TD, 66% catch rate

If what we saw Monday night is any indication, Lamb is more than capable of shouldering the load.