Carolina Panthers’ Steve Wilks ‘building’ support to become head coach in 2023

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Oct. 10 with Steve Wilks taking over on an interim basis. After first being viewed as an interim fill-in coach, there is reportedly now growing support for Wilks to keep the job in 2023.

Wilks made immediate changes upon becoming head coach. He fired defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley. In addition, he had wide receiver Robbie Anderson traded days after a sideline confrontation.

Steve Wilks coaching record: 4-4 with Carolina Panthers

When the 53-year-old took over on an interim basis, many expected Carolina to dive into a rebuild and effectively tank for a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft order. Instead, the Panthers have been one of the most surprising teams in football since he took over.

Carolina has wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks during Wilks’ tenure. The club also lost to the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens by a combined 13 points.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, there is now growing support around the NFL for Wilks to be the Panthers’ head coach in 2023. Executives from both the NFC and AFC have been impressed by how the players have responded to Wilks and the impact his leadership has had on the locker room in just a few months.

Wilks previously served as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach in 2013, but he was fired after a 3-13 season. However, many now believe years later that the team’s record was largely a result of poor roster construction and that Wilks deserves another opportunity in a more stable environment.

Carolina will begin to interview coaching candidates in January with Wilks among those who will receive a sit-down meeting with owner David Tepper and general manager Scott Fitterer. If he doesn’t land the Panthers’ head-coaching gig, it’s clear he is back on the NFL’s radar and will be hired elsewhere as a head coach or defensive coordinator in 2023.

