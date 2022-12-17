NFL insider suggests Carolina Panthers could trade for Mike Tomlin in 2023

If one NFL insider is to be believed, the Carolina Panthers could look to add one of the top coaches in the sport by using an acquisition approach rarely seen in the NFL.

The David Tepper era as the owner of the Panthers has been a mess. The billionaire hedge fund manager purchased the organization right before the 2018 season and their 7-9 record that year is the best mark the team has had in that time.

The following season the organization fired long-time head coach Ron Rivera during the year and duplicated that decision in 2022 when they dismissed his replacement, Matt Rhule, after just five games.

The Carolina Panthers with Tepper as the top decision maker will now head into 2023 looking for their third head coach in six seasons and desperately in need of a winning culture and some stability.

In pursuit of finding a head coach with a track record that could more likely guarantee the results the team is looking for, Pro Football Talk NFL insider Mike Florio believes the Panthers boss might be willing to part with serious draft compensation to finally find a long-term answer for the opening.

Carolina Panthers could make a big move for Mike Tomlin in the offseason

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the most respected men in his position in the industry. In his first 15 seasons leading the Steelers, he has never had a losing season, with a 159-93-2 record, and won a Super Bowl title in 2018. However, 2022 has been disastrous and will certainly be his first losing year in the NFL.

Since the pressure to win for NFL coaches is absurd, there is actually speculation Tomlin’s run in Pittsburgh could come to an end after this season, and open the door to him plying his craft elsewhere in 2023.

On Thursday, during a conversation with Pittsburgh radio station 93.7 The Fan, Mike Florio explained why he thinks more teams should make trades for other organization’s head coaches — compensation be damned — and his belief Tepper could do exactly that to land a distinguished talent like Tomlin.

“I don’t think teams do [trades for coaches] enough. It happened a couple of times in the past decade. We know it’s going to happen with Sean Payton at some point. I’m talking about trading for a guy like Jon Gruden with the Raiders, Buccaneers come in with a couple of first-round picks, boom, they do the deal. There was compensation for Herm Edwards, compensation for Bruce Arians who was already retired from the Arizona Cardinals. It wouldn’t surprise me if Tepper does it.” “… Maybe Tomlin to Carolina, it wouldn’t surprise me if it happens. I am surprised that vehicle isn’t used more often to hire highly accomplished Super Bowl-winning coaches.” – Mike Florio

This is of course all speculation, but the idea does make sense. And the Carolina Panthers seem desperate enough to take such a bold step to land the type of coach that could immediately bring Tepper his first winning season as owner.