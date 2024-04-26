Carolina Panthers trade up in NFL Draft, provide Bryce Young with another weapon

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Carolina Panthers traded into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, adding wide receiver Xavier Legette to the mix from South Carolina.

This move was rather interesting because Legette noted that the Panthers had promised him he’d be the 33rd selection in the annual event. Instead, Carolina moved up one spot to the 32nd pick. This secured the team a fifth-year option on Legette’s rookie contract. Talk about new general manager Dan Morgan playing chess.

That continued on Friday with Carolina getting young quarterback Bryce Young yet another weapon on the offensive side of the ball.

Carolina moved up from the 52nd overall pick in the second round to No. 46 with the Indianapolis Colts. In the process, it added a stud running back in that of Jonathan Brooks from Texas.

Talk about playing the draft board well.

Selecting Brooks has a chance of being an absolute home run for Morgan and Co. Brooks took over RB1 from Bijan Robinson in Austin last season after he was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

The former four-star recruit proceeded to tally 1,425 total yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 6.7 yards per touch a season ago.

Carolina Panthers get an absolute steal in Jonathon Brooks

Leading up to the start of Round 2 on Friday, reports indicated that the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys could be battling for Brooks. Both teams were extremely high on him, especially the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones.

“In my 30 years, I thought it was the best interview that I ever had with a player. He’s outstanding. And he’s a great football player. We got him high, high, high. And he’s a good player,” Jones on Jonathon Brooks.

That’s some pretty high praise from a football lifer.

ESPN’s Matt Miller also compares Brooks to dual-threat Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones. That’s also some pretty high praise right there.

Getting RB1 with the 46th pick is an absolute steal. Acquiring more talent for a quarterback in Young who struggled big time as a rookie adds another layer to this.

Thus far, Dan Morgan is absolutely killing his first draft as the Carolina Panthers general manager.