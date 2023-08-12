Cardinals place OF Dylan Carlson on IL, promote 1B Luken Baker

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Dylan Carlson on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain and recalled first baseman Luken Baker from Triple-A Louisville.

Carlson’s IL move is retroactive to Thursday. In 76 games this season, the 24-year-old was batting .219 with five home runs and 27 RBIs. In four seasons with the Cardinals, he is a career .243 hitter with 34 home runs and 150 RBIs in 388 games.

Baker, 26, returnes to the Cardinals after his continued dominance at Triple-A. He had five hits in two short stints with the Cardinals earlier this season, but his numbers at Louisville earned a third chance.

Baker was batting .334 with a 1.159 OPS in 84 games at Triple-A and had 33 home runs with 98 RBIs. His home run and RBI totals are the most of any minor league player this season.

–Field Level Media