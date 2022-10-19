Washington Capitals place Connor Brown (lower body) on IR

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals placed Connor Brown on injured reserve Wednesday but said the forward will be sidelined long term with a lower-body injury.

The team has yet to determine if Brown will require surgery. As it stands, Brown has to miss at least seven days.

The Capitals recalled forward Beck Malenstyn from Hershey of the American Hockey League in a corresponding move.

Brown, 28, was injured in Monday’s game against Vancouver after taking a hit from Canucks defenseman Noah Juulsen along the boards. Brown headed straight to the dressing room limping and favoring his right leg.

“Certainly not what we wanted to see with him. He’s such a hard working guy, and competitive guy on the ice. So that was tough to see him leave the game,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said Wednesday on 107.7 The Fan.

Brown is in his first season with the Capitals, who acquired him from the Ottawa Senators in July for a second-round pick in the 2024 draft. Brown had 10 goals and 39 points in 64 games for Ottawa last season.

Brown played his first four NHL seasons for Toronto (2015-2019), where he had 43 goals and 99 points in 253 games. In the past three seasons with the Senators, he totaled 47 goals and 117 points in 191 games.

Malenstyn, 24, scored one goal — the first of his career — in 12 games with the Capitals during the 2021-22 season.

The Capotals also shifted forward Carl Hagelin to long-term injured reserve as he continues to recover from offseason hip surgery.

–Field Level Media