Canucks slide by Coyotes in OT thanks to Bo Horvat

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Horvat scored two goals, including the game-winner on a four-on-three power play with 51 seconds remaining in overtime, to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

With Clayton Keller in the box due to too many men on the ice, Quinn Hughes blasted a slap shot from the point that Horvat deflected past the glove of Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka for his 19th goal of the season.

Brock Boeser also scored a goal and Elias Pettersson and Hughes each had two assists for Vancouver, which snapped a three-game home losing streak. Spencer Martin stopped 21 of 23 shots.

Christian Fischer and Jakob Chychrun scored goals for Arizona, which lost its fourth straight game. It was the 12th game of an NHL-record-tying 14-game road trip for the Coyotes, who play 20 of their first 24 games on the road. Vejmelka finished with 29 saves.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead at the 11:22 mark of the first period when Fischer stole the puck in the neutral zone and sped down the middle of the ice on a breakaway and fired a wrist shot through Martin’s pads for his fifth goal of the season.

Vancouver tied it later in the period on a power-play goal by Horvat, who redirected Pettersson’s shot from the right point past Vejmelka.

The Coyotes regained the lead, 2-1, at the 1:52 mark of the second period on a power-play goal by Chychrun, who fired a wrist shot from the left circle over Martin’s glove and into the top right corner of the net.

Vancouver had a potential tying score by Nils Aman taken off the board when a video review determined the goal had been knocked off its pegs well before Aman’s shot crossed the goal line.

Boeser tied it 2-2 at the 11:48 mark of the third period when he rifled a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle short side past Vejmelka.

The Canucks had a chance to win it with 13 seconds left in regulation, but Vejmelka made a pad save on Pettersson’s breakaway try and followed that up with another save on a rebound try by Ilya Mikheyev.

Vancouver’s Luke Schenn finished with six hits to break the NHL record for career hits by a defenseman (2,946) set by Brooks Orpik. Schenn now has 2,947. The NHL began tracking the statistic in 2005.

–Field Level Media