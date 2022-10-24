Canadiens’ Juraj Slafkovsky to have tests on UBI

Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky is having tests Monday on the upper-body injury he sustained last week.

The team announced he won’t practice Monday.

Slafkovsky, 18, is day-to-day and missed Saturday’s game against Dallas with the injury.

The top overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, Slafkovsky scored his first career NHL goal in Montreal’s 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

Slafkovsky was named Most Valuable Player at the 2022 Beijing Olympics after scoring a tournament-high seven goals in seven games while representing Slovakia. He collected just 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 31 games with TPS Turku in SM Liiga, Finland’s top professional league.

–Field Level Media