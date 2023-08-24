USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams reportedly might skip 2024 NFL Draft depending on team with No. 1 pick

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams joined the list of Heisman Trophy winners in 2022. After making a run at the College Football Playoff this season, Williams reportedly could join a small list of players who pass up on being the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

Williams is the best quarterback in college football. Heading into his second season at USC, the third-year college football star has demonstrated that he’s one of the best players in the nation. He’s also caught the eye of many NFL scouts, with teams conceivably positioning themselves to rebuild this fall so they have a better shot at landing the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Caleb Williams stats (2022): 168.5 QB rating, 42-5 TD-INT, 4,537 pass yards, 10 rushing TDs

Related: Caleb Williams draws lofty comparison from former coach

While securing the No. 1 pick would typically guarantee a club the right to draft Williams, that opportunity might not exist in 2024. As he prepares for the 2023 season, with USC kicking off its regular-season opener on Saturday, there is reportedly a real chance that Williams will return to the Trojans next year.

According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, there has been chatter around the NFL and college football that Williams could forego entering the 2024 NFL Draft and return to USC for his senior season depending on what team has the No. 1 overall pick. Furthermore, some even think it’s “probable” that Williams could return to USC in 2024.

Staying in college for another year would have significant ramifications. If Williams doesn’t declare for the 2024 draft class, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye will be the consensus No. 1 prospect next spring. It could also create an even more intense bidding war for the No. 1 overall pick depending on which team has it.

While Williams can have some control over his future, it also comes with significant risk. Even with NIL deals, the Trojans’ star wouldn’t come close to replicating the earnings that No. 1 pick Bryce Young will make this year. Furthermore, he would be putting himself at risk for a career-altering injury without ever securing an NFL paycheck.

Related: Caleb Williams wants ownership stake in NFL team that drafts him

Caleb Williams college stats (career): 6,449 passing yards, 63 passing touchdowns, 168.9 quarterback rating, 824 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns in 25 games

Williams’ case is also fascinating because of the rumors surrounding him. Previous reporting indicated that he wants an ownership stake in the NFL team that drafts him, which is forbidden under the CBA. He has also suggested that he might not allow for his likeness to be used in the next EA Sports’ NCAA Football game, which isn’t going to be released until his senior season.

Multiple NFL teams will be crossing their fingers, hoping that Williams is fully committed to playing professionally in 2024 and taking advantage of the fact that he’s viewed as a generational talent. If he ultimately decides to play three seasons at USC, he has a legitimate shot at becoming just the second player to win the Heisman Trophy twice.