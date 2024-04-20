Caleb Williams has lofty goals days ahead of becoming Chicago Bears quarterback

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears will take quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night. While the former Heisman Trophy winner will have to wait a few more days to be the Bears quarterback in 2024, he’s already setting some lofty goals for himself in Chicago.

Williams, 22, is the best prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft and has always been viewed as the overwhelming favorite to be drafted by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick. With his spot in the upcoming NFL Draft assured, Williams skipped the NFL Scouting Combine and then only took one official visit with a team during the pre-draft cycle this offseason.

Caleb Williams college stats (career): 10,082 passing yards, 93 passing touchdowns, 169.3 QB rating, 66.9 percent completion rate, 960 rushing yards, 27 rushing touchdowns

NFL teams have been keeping their eye on Williams since his freshman season at the University of Oklahoma. He’s been viewed as the consensus top quarterback prospect in college football for the last two years and even after a disappointing 2023 season with the USC Trojans, talent evaluators viewed him as the best quarterback prospect in several years.

Just days shy of being announced as the first overall pick by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Williams already seemed to be looking forward to his time in Chicago with an early forecast of how he wants his Bears’ career to unfold.

Appearing on The Pivot podcast with Ryan Clark, Williams said he wants to play for two decades with his entire career spent with one team. After being told Chicago loves football, it’s become even clearer to him that he wants to play for the Bears.

“I want to play at one place for 20 years, and chase one guy, No. 12. I want a place that loves ball. That’s all I’ve heard about Chicago so far.” Caleb Williams on his career aspirations, playing for the Chicago Bears.

Williams grew up a Green Bay Packers fan, spending much of his life idolizing future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He views him as one of the best NFL players ever and someone whose on-field success he would love to replicate, only this time for Chicago.

Heading into his rookie season, Williams will immediately have an opportunity to make franchise history. No Bears quarterback has ever thrown for 4,000 yards in a season – the only team in NFL history – with Erik Kramer holding the team’s single-season record (3,838 passing yards). Williams will also have a chance to become the first Bears quarterback to throw 30 passing touchdowns in a season.

Caleb Williams stats 2023: 3,633 passing yards, 30-5 TD-INT, 170.1 QB rating, 68.6% completion rate

While Williams could set some realistic record-breaking goals in his first season with the franchise, his aspirations for his career in Chicago are far greater.