Buffalo Bills mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Divisional Playoffs, falling short of Super Bowl expectations in the process.

Buffalo still remains one of the top contenders in the NFL heading into the 2022 offseason. This doesn’t mean there isn’t work for general manager Brandon Beane and Co. to do during the spring months.

Heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, Buffalo boasts nine picks with five of them being in the final three rounds. Beane must get to work to fill some holes and create more depth. Before we get into our Bills mock draft, let’s check in on the picks they own for the annual event in Las Vegas.

Related: Sportsnaut’s 2022 NFL mock draft

2022 Buffalo Bills draft picks

1st round: 25th overall

2nd round: 57th overall

3rd round: 89th overall

4th round: 126th overall

5th round: 166th overall

6th round: 184th and 203rd overall

7th round: 228th and 243rd overall

Buffalo Bills mock draft: Filling some key holes

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Running back has become a point of contention for the Bills’ brass. It’s something Beane touched on during the NFL Scouting Combine. Devin Singletary has played well in spurts, but he doesnt seem to be a three-down back.

The trenches represent another need for Buffalo, both on offense and defense. That includes the interior of the offensive line at guard and the edge pass rush on defense.

Related: Buffalo Bills 2022 NFL salary cap situation

1st round, 25th overall: Zion Johnson, guard, Boston College

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Starting left guard Ike Boettger is slated to become a restricted free agent this month. Daryl Williams continues to play well at right guard. However, Buffalo can get out of his deal with a $6-plus million cap savings. For a team that’s currently over the cap, that’s no small thing.

Either way, Buffalo will have to find at least one starting interior offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft. That’s where the pro-ready Johnson comes into play. He started for three seasons with the Eagles, including one at tackle. His top asset in a pro-style blocking scheme was protecting the quarterback, but Johnson displayed flashes in the run game. He could be a Day 1 starter for Buffalo.

2nd round, 57th overall: Skyy Moore, wide receiver, Western Michigan

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of the salary cap, Cole Beasley is as good as gone following a down and drama-filled 2021 campaign. The veteran slot guy is slated to count $7.6 million against the cap in 2022 with a mere $1.5 million dead cap hit. This will open up a pretty big hole for Josh Allen and Co. at slot behind boundary guys Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis.

Enter into the equation the 5-foot-10 Moore. He’s a natural slot guy and was dominant last season for Western Michigan (95 receptions, 1,292 yards, 10 TD). We’re talking about a dude with great short-area quickness and a tremendous release at the line. He also boasts great ability after the catch. This would be an absolute coup for the Buffalo Bills in Round 2.

Related: Top defensive linemen in 2022 NFL Draft

3rd round, 89th overall: Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

If Sanders had decided to enter the 2021 NFL Draft, he would have been an early Day 2 pick. However, some struggles from the former Cincinnati star this past season has pushed him down the draft board. Even then, there’s no reason to believe that the athletic 6-foot-5, 258-pound edge rusher can’t succeed at the next level.

It’s certainly a need for a Bills team that struggled from out on the edge in 2021. Mario Addison led the team with seven sacks. No other edge rusher had more than four. The idea here for Brandon Beane and Co. would be to team Sanders up with 2021 first-round pick Gregory Rousseau over the long haul.

Related: Full NFL offseason calendar

4th round, 126th overall: Rachaad White, running back, Arizona State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

As noted above, running back is going to be a need for Buffalo this offseason. The team could look to add a veteran on the cheap. However, we fully expect these Bills to attempt to find value in a draft that’s deep at running back.

That’s where White comes into play. He had a breakout performance as a senior for the Sun Devils last season — registering 1,456 total yards and 16 touchdowns at a clip of 6.5 yards per touch. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, this kid is a dangerous dual-threat back. He can catch the ball, hit the edge and finds that second gear in the matter of seconds. Adding an electric play maker, even if he’s not a three-down back, would be a steal for the Bills.

Rounding out Buffalo Bills mock draft

5th round: 166th overall: Haskell Garrett, defensive tackle, Ohio State

6th round: 184th overall: Cole Turner, tight end, Nevada

6th round: 203rd overall: Kyler McMichael, cornerback, North Carolina

7th round: 228th overall: Esezi Otomewo, EDGE, Minnesota

7th round: 243rd overall: Brock Purdy, quarterback, Iowa State

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors