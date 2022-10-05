Buffalo Bills Isaiah McKenzie says he was temporarily paralyzed after hit in Week 4 win

Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie says that he actually lost feeling in his arms and legs following a brutal hit during the team’s come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

The Bills have dealt with a barrage of injuries to start the season, and they incurred a couple more during the team’s game last week. In the third quarter, as Buffalo looked to pick up ground on a deficit that was as high as 20-3 at one point, quarterback Josh Allen hit McKenzie on a pass that converted a third and seven play to a first down. However, in doing so the 27-year-old was on the receiving end of a hard tackle that made him lose feeling in his extremities temporarily.

On a Thursday edition of his “Isaiah McKenzie Show” podcast, the fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft admitted that the tackle that has put him into the concussion protocols currently also paralyzed him for several seconds after.

“I wasn’t [unconscious] though. I was on the ground, I was stuck there. I couldn’t move, but I could speak, and I was like, “hey, I can’t move.” But then after a couple of seconds, I could move, and I could get up. Then I did the whole protocol thing in the locker room and they said it was best if I stayed out, so I just stayed out.” Isaiah Mckenzie on being paralyzed temporarily vs. ravens

Buffalo Bills Isaiah McKenzie: ‘That was my hardest hit that I’ve ever gotten’

Unsurprisingly, McKenzie admits that the shot he received this past Sunday was without a doubt the hardest he has ever been hit during his football career. In his mind, when you are hit so hard that you can’t feel anymore, that is hard to top.

Isaiah McKenzie injury: Currently in concussion protocols

“I think that was my hardest hit that I’ve ever gotten. That was the hardest one because I couldn’t move. Like, that has to be the hardest one. They were like, ‘Oh, he’s faking.’ I wish I could have gotten up and celebrated a third down that got converted to a first down. I couldn’t. I couldn’t move at all.”

Along with the injury to McKenzie that could sideline him for the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, the Bills also lost wide receiver, Jamison Crowder, for the rest of the season with a broken ankle.

Bills vs Steelers takes place at 1 PM ET on CBS.