WATCH: Buffalo Bills’ Dawson Knox scores incredible acrobatic touchdown

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets appeared to be headed toward a scoreless first half for the first time in three years, which certainly seemed to make NFL RedZone’s Scott Hanson sound severely uneasy. Thankfully, though, tight end Dawson Knox came to the rescue in the greatest possible way, hurdling an approaching defender and landing in the end zone.

It’s not even clear it was Knox’s intention to land in such a manner, as he appeared to try and break the fall with his hand but — due to his astounding momentum — instead found himself with a touchdown.

The packed crowd in Orchard Park went absolutely bonkers, so the 6-foot-4 Knox proceeded to deliver the goods once again, treating Bills Mafia with a pleasing version of the Lambeau Leap.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

Bills tight end Dawson Knox finds the end zone in improbable fashion

The touchdown marked Knox’s third on the season. That’s probably a disappointment to countless fantasy football owners, but boy, did he make this one count with extra bonus points for flair.

If you find yourself curious as to how the Bills wound up with a scoring opportunity with just 33 seconds left in the half, it was due to a ridiculous offsides penalty on the Jets. Feel free to watch this baffling display of ineptitude at your own risk.

As previously mentioned, had they remained scoreless, it would have been the first time since 2019 when San Francisco and Washington were knotted 0-0 at the half. That’s the kind of ugly history we would all like to see avoided.

Thankfully, Dawson Knox stood tall, very high, and did just that.

Related: 2022 NFL offense rankings: Top units and stats leaders ahead of Week 14