Bucs WR Mike Evans opens up about contract

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans remains optimistic about management recognizing his value, and he addressed his existing contract before a self-imposed Saturday deadline.

Evans discussed the soft demand for a salary hike on Thursday, giving no indication that he wouldn’t be on board the team charter for Minneapolis on Saturday, deadline or not, ahead of the Week 1 opener against the Vikings.

“I’m blessed to be in this position,” Evans said. “A lot of people dream of making it to Year 10. I’m happy to be here, feel great. I’m looking forward to a great season.”

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Evans is entering the final season of a five-year, $82.5 million extension signed in March 2018. He received a $1.5 million roster bonus in March and will earn a $13 million base salary in 2023.

With 1,000-plus receiving yards each of his first nine seasons, Evans is one season away from tying Jerry Rice as the only NFL players to produce 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Evans, 30, said he plans to “do what’s best for my future” if a new contract agreement can’t be hammered out.

“Any player in my position would want to be solidified and secure,” he said.

“Ownership and management are going to do what they feel is best for the team and the team’s future. I’m going to do what’s best for me and my future. Right now, that’s just playing some good ball.”

