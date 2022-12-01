Brooklyn Nets engaged in trade talks with Atlanta Hawks over big man John Collins

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets have seen a drama-filled start to the 2022-’23 season when they fired head coach Steve Nash with a 2-5 record after seven games. Then, it was reported the organization would hire suspended coach Ime Udoka.

However, Brooklyn changed course and made Jacque Vaughn the permanent head coach. Along the way, Kyrie Irving was suspended for his promotion of an antiemetic film on social media, Kevin Durant talked about his trade request, and the Nets were growing frustrated with Ben Simmons.

It has certainly been an insane start to the year but the organization sits eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 12-11 record. Now, there have been some trade rumors popping up as talks around the league begin to heat up.

Related: Brooklyn Nets not ready to rebuild with Jacque Vaughn as head coach

Brooklyn Nets engaged in trade talks for Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins, potential trade options

Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Nets have been in trade rumors for all of the wrong reasons due to Durant requesting a trade before the free agency window opened last offseason. Now, they appear to be on the right side of the equation as frontcourt help is needed.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Brooklyn has touched base with the Atlanta Hawks over a possible John Collins deal. This would be notable as the team is in need of more quality big men.

Begley talked about the Nets contacting the Hawks about a potential trade for Collins on Thursday afternoon.

“The (Brooklyn Nets) have indeed touched base with (the Atlanta Hawks) on John Collins, just interesting because the Nets are in search of some help along the front line. John Collins would certainly help them. I’m not sure how far along those talks went but they have certainly engaged recently. Something to keep an eye on there. Ian Begley on Brooklyn Nets’ pursuit of John Collins

This would be hard for the Nets to pull off but it is possible. When looking at the numbers, Collins’ contract currently has a $23.5 million cap hit. The 25-year-old is set to possibly be a free agent after the 2024-’25 season due to a player option.

One avenue toward a possible trade would be including Joe Harris who is earning $18.64 million. this year. Perhaps, Brooklyn could also include younger players to make it more incentivized since it is draft-pick-limited due to the James Harden trade.

More than likely, it would need to be a three-team deal if the Nets want to land Collins. There simply is not enough draft capital or young players that could fill the deal to make it worthwhile for Atlanta.

As of now, the Nets will look to continue to build towards a championship contender through chemistry while keeping the options open in the trade market.