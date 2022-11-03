Kyrie Irving suspended at least five games by the Brooklyn Nets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Star guard Kyrie Irving might have played his final game as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. With both the player and the organization facing a ton of criticism for Irving sharing a video with antisemitic views on social media last week, a firestorm has hit the duo.

Brooklyn is now taking action. In a press release Thursday evening, the Nets announced that they have suspended Irving indefinitely. Said release comes after Irving refused to apologize for sharing said video.

“Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate. We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance. We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify.” Brooklyn Nets statement on suspending Kyrie Irving

The Nets then noted that Irving will be suspended for at minimum five games. However, they left open the possibility of a longer suspension should the All-Star guard fail to meet a series of “objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”

Irving spoke with the media earlier on Thursday. However, said session stopped short of him apologizing outright. Since then, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver indicated that he plans to meet with Irving in the coming days to address his actions. Irving’s suspension is without pay.