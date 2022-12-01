NBA coaches on the hot seat: Dwane Casey, Tom Thibodeau headline the list

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-’23 NBA season is well underway as the winter months come soon. There will be many rumors involving trades and signings come December 15; however, most teams start separating themselves from the pack at this time.

As this transition happens, organizations become more likely to make changes. Below, we look at several NBA coaches who are on the hot seat and where they stand right now.

NBA coaches firmly on the hot seat to start the 2022-’23 season

Dwane Casey, Detroit Pistons

Dwane Casey has a plethora of young talent at his disposal along with veterans who have proven to be good in the league. Sitting with a 5-18 record, the Pistons boast the worst record in the NBA, even over the likes of the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets. It has not been pretty thus far.

Casey now sits on the hot seat in Detroit. The head coach’s first season with the organization was good as it finished with a 41-41 record; however, with Casey as the acting head coach, Detroit has not eclipsed 23 victories since the 2018-’19 season. The Pistons are currently on pace for around 18 wins this season.

While the chase for Victor Wembanyama is hot, the consensus No. 1 pick for many NBA mock drafts, the Pistons are not performing even close to the level expected of them entering the season. For that reason, the performances better pick up soon or he could be one of the first NBA coaches on the way out.

Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks

Tom Thibodeau is another coach on the hot seat after the New York Knicks’ mediocre start to the 2022-’23 season. Thibodeau was one of the best NBA coaches when he started his career with the Chicago Bulls but he has not achieved that type of success since his departure from the organization.

New York currently sits 10th within the Eastern Conference with a 10-12 record but the performances should be better on a nightly basis. A roster consisting of Jalen Brunson, R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson should be higher in the standings after keeping continuity.

Plus, the big spotlight of New York is not helping the 65-year-old’s chances of keeping the head coaching position. There is no obvious full-time replacement for Thibodeau but there are quality NBA coaches available, such as Quin Snyder.

NBA coaches on the hot seat: Temperature is getting hotter

Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers

Doc Rivers is not firmly on the hot seat for NBA coaches but this needs to be the year that Philadelphia finally breaks through. The 76ers currently sit fifth within the Eastern Conference with a 12-10 record, which is not terrible. Granted, there have been many injuries during this campaign.

James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have all missed time which is surprising to see when you look at the organization’s record. The team will get healthy and make a playoff run unless there is a catastrophic injury. If so, the 76ers need to advance far into the playoffs.

There are high expectations for Philadelphia and winning needs to follow soon. If Rivers cannot lead his team to an Eastern Conference finals or better, he could be one of the next NBA coaches to see the door out.

Steve Clifford, Charlotte Hornets

It might seem weird to see Steve Clifford’s head coaching job back on the hot seat but it has not been a pretty start. The Charlotte Hornets currently sit 13th within the Eastern Conference with a 6-15 record despite having enough talent to be a play-in tournament contender.

Plus, let’s address the elephant in the room. Clifford was fired by Charlotte at the end of the 2017-’18 season and then re-hired for this year. It appears the Hornets are not sold on Clifford as the head coach which means he needs to lead the team to some sort of success.

If not, what is the end goal for Charlotte? Do they want an experienced head coach to mentor Wembanyana or Scoot Henderson? It remains up for debate but the seat in Charlotte will likely get hotter if it does not improve.

Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic

Jamahl Mosley is currently in his second season as head coach for the Orlando Magic and this is an interesting case. Orlando is not expected to compete this season and it sits with the second-worst record in the NBA. However, some oddsmakers think Mosley could be the next out.

The 44-year-old has the best odds out of anyone to be the next head coach fired, according to some betting sites. Is this just a guess or would Orlando actually part ways with its head coach? It remains to be seen but the organization needs some continuity to develop its players.

NBA coaches fired during the 2022-’23 season

Steve Nash, Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash was the first head coach to be fired during the 2022-’23 season when the Brooklyn Nets let him go after having a 2-5 record to start the season. Brooklyn was expected to hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka but decided to go forward with Jacque Vaughn as the new head coach.

The Nets did not put Nash in the correct situation to succeed which is also what Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said about the issue. The constant drama coming from the locker room and trades simply made it impossible for Nash to maximize the roster.

For now, the two-time Most Valuable Player award winner does not have another coaching job and still remains the only head coach to be fired during the new year.

Who is the best NBA coach of all time?

Phil Jackson is the best NBA coach of all time after spending time with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. Jackson has won 11 NBA Finals, most of any coach, and currently sits as the fastest to ever reach 900 victories. The legendary head coach has marked his place in history.

What NBA coach has the most wins of all time?

Gregg Popovich is the NBA’s winningest head coach of all time with 1,350 victories. All of those wins have come with the San Antonio Spurs. The second closest head coach is Don Nelson with 1,335 wins in 300-plus more games coached than Popovich. This has cemented him as one of the best NBA coaches ever.

Who is the longest-tenured NBA coach?

Gregg Popovich is the longest-tenured NBA head coach right now. Popovich graduated to head coach of the San Antonio Spurs in December 1996 and has not looked back. The second longest-tenured head coach is Erik Spoelstra when the Miami Heat gave him the honor in April 2008.