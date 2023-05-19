NFL insider provides insight on San Francisco 49ers QB competition, Brock Purdy injury update

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said in May that the team has three players who are “capable of being franchise-like quarterbacks” in the NFL. While the 49ers have months to decide which of the three will start this fall, there’s an early favorite in the quarterback competition.

Trey Lance, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and Sam Darnold, the No. 3 selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, are expected to split first-team reps early this summer. Lance has known fully recovered from a hairline finger fracture and ankle surgery that impacted him over the past two seasons. Meanwhile, Darnold is coming off a strong late-season run with the Carolina Panthers.

Brock Purdy stats (2022): 67.1% completion, 13-4 TD-INT, 107.3 QB rating

Both quarterbacks enter the summer with an opportunity to prove themselves. Brock Purdy is recovering from elbow surgery and there’s no definitive timeline for his return. While San Francisco is increasingly optimistic he’ll be cleared to throw in training camp, there isn’t a concrete timeline for his return to the field.

Despite being sidelined early this summer, temporarily losing ground in a competition to a pair of players Shanahan described as being “franchise-like quarterbacks” for the team, Purdy still seems to be the preferred option in San Francisco.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the sense around the 49ers’ organization is that Purdy will be the starting quarterback is healthy. While there’s no specific timeline for his return, San Francisco believes he “would be the clear-cut starter” if not for his elbow surgery.

Brock Purdy contract: $889,252 cap hit (’23), $1.004M cap hit (’24), $1.119M cap hit (’25)

Purdy was the 49ers’ best quarterback last season and many on the team still believe they would’ve won the NFC Championship Game if he was healthy. As he continues to recovery from elbow surgery to repair his torn UCL, though, Purdy is making steady progress towards a return.

Latest news on Brock Purdy’s injury

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In his latest mailbag for Sports Illustrated, Albert Breer addressed Purdy’s recovery timeline and exactly what the 49ers’ plans are for him.

“I know the 49ers have had early-to-mid June (maybe a week before their mandatory minicamp, maybe the week before it) circled as to when they’ll be able to put a more firm timetable on Brock Purdy’s recovery. Right now, they don’t know, and Purdy doesn’t know, so San Francisco will go forward through the first couple weeks of real 11-on-11 work and get a good long look at Sam Darnold and Trey Lance.” Albert Breer on when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be cleared to return

Breer noted that the 49ers “love” Purdy and view him a lot more than a late-round pick who had a few good starts. However, there remains some confidence in the organization for Lance and free-agent signee Sam Darnold has also drawn praise.

Even if Purdy is cleared early in training camp, San Francisco will limit his first-team reps as they slowly ease him back into action. While he might not play much in the preseason, the 49ers’ goal is simply to have him cleared and able to throw without issues for the regular-season opener. As of now, Purdy is on track to start in Week 1.