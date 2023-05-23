San Francisco 49ers provide positive Brock Purdy injury update, optimistic for Week 1

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media during organized team activities (OTAs) from Santa Clara on Tuesday.

In the process, he provided the most optimistic injury update relating to young quarterback Brock Purdy who underwent elbow surgery earlier in the offseason.

Shanahan noted that the former seventh-round pick will be allowed to start throwing again at some point next week. He also indicated that there’s optimism Purdy will be ready for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sep. 10.

“We’re hoping for Week 1. And we feel pretty optimistic about that,” Shanahan told reporters about Purdy’s return timeline.

Mr. Irrelevant as the final pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Purdy suffered the elbow injury early in San Francisco’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in January NFC Championship Game.

At least initially, there was concern that he’d have to undergo Tommy John Surgery. That would’ve sidelined the former Iowa State star for the entire 2023 season. Instead, Purdy opted for an internal brace in the UCL. Purdy ultimately underwent surgery back on March 10 with a projected six-month recovery timeline.

With Purdy sidelined to open organized team activities, the 49ers are rolling with former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance and free agent signing Sam Darnold at quarterback. But that now seems to be a short-term thing with Purdy potentially ready for Week 1.

“That’s the goal, you want to be ready for the season,” Brock Purdy told reporters on Tuesday.

The biggest question here is whether Purdy will be ready to start throwing at full speed by the time training camp opens later in the summer.

Once the young quarterback is able to resume throwing, he’ll undergo a three-week throwing program in order to be cleared for live-game action. Based on this most-recent update, things are trending in the direction of him being ready for camp.

Brock Purdy stats (2022): 67% completion, 1,374 yards, 14 total TD, 4 INT, 107.3 QB rating

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Related: Ranking San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy and NFL’s top QBs

Purdy, 23, took over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo during a Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins. He helped the team to a 33-17 win over Miami and five consecutive victories to conclude the regular season.

After defeating the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys to open the playoffs, Purdy was injured on San Francisco’s first drive of the NFC Championship Game against Philadelphia. It ended up losing that game by the score of 31-7.

At this point, it’s highly likely that Purdy will be the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 1 starter should he be fully cleared.

However, the 49ers’ brass also likes what it has in both Lance and Darnold. It could make for a rather interesting summer in Northern California for the defending NFC West champs.