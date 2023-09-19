Derrick Brown and Michael Thomas get into it after Saints-Panthers game

Tempers were flaring between Carolina Panthers Pro Bowler Derrick Brown and New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas after Monday night’s game.

Shortly after the Saints remained undefeated via a win over the 0-2 Panthers, Brown could be seen charging after Thomas in the tunnel.

While the video is hard to make out at the end, it clearly shows the two getting into a physical altercation before it was finally broken up.

Here is the video of Derrick Brown charging at Michael Thomas after the Saints-Panthers gamepic.twitter.com/0KtKgWSQmC

Credit: Jacob_ on YouTube – https://t.co/BMs0AjEaaB — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) September 19, 2023

We’re not 100% sure what led to this outside of two division rivals going at it following a hard-fought game that ended in a 20-17 Saints win.

For his part, Brown had to be frustrated after failing to record a sack or quarterback hit of Derek Carr in the game.

As for Thomas, he was just playing in his 10th game since the end of the 2019 season due to a multitude of injuries. The record-breaking receiver caught seven passes for 55 yards in the win. We are certainly going to hear more about this scrum in the coming days.