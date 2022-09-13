Brewers RHP Matt Bush exits game with groin injury

Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Matt Bush left Tuesday night’s game against the host St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning with right groin discomfort.

Bush threw 15 pitches to three batters and recorded one out before exiting. He was charged with two runs on one hit while issuing one walk. Peter Strzelecki took over in relief.

Entering Tuesday, Bush was 2-2 with a 3.23 ERA in 57 appearances (five starts). He started the season with the Texas Rangers but was shipped to Milwaukee at the trade deadline for infielder Mark Mathias.

Milwaukee began the night eight games behind the Cardinals in the National League Central and two games out of the final NL wild-card spot.

