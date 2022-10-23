New York Jets’ Breece Hall carted off the field with knee injury after scoring from 62 yards out

Update: A short while after Breece Hall scored his fifth touchdown of the season, the rookie was carted off the field with a knee injury. The Jets immediately ruled him out. We’ll have further updates when they become available.

New York Jets rookie second-round pick Breece Hall has been dominant throughout the first six games of his NFL career. The Iowa State product put up 116 rushing yards in a surprising Week 6 win over the Green Bay Packers. The week prior saw Hall torch the Miami Dolphins with a 79-yard catch.

Hall’s ability to be a dual-threat for the Jets has helped them to a 4-2 start heading into Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Like clockwork, Hall opened Sunday’s outing with another highlight-reel play. That included the youngster scoring from 62 yards out to give the Jets a 7-0 lead roughly halfway through the first quarter.

THERE GOES THAT MAN.@BreeceH 62 yards to the crib!!#NYJvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/CbTJxGpRch — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 23, 2022

The Jets’ outside zone-blocking system seems to be a perfect fit for this youngster. Getting him out on the edge with room to run has helped the star youngster excel in every possible way through six-plus games. His vision, athleticism and speed does the rest. After all, he hit an NFL high 22 miles-per hour on the run.

Breece Hall is obvious NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite

As noted above, the Jets find themselves at 4-2 on the season. They have put up three consecutive wins after starting the season with a 1-2 record. Hall has been one of the major reasons why, tallying 396 total yards and three touchdowns during that span. All said, he’s on pace to put up an historical rookie campaign.

Breece Hall stats (Weeks 1-6): 391 rushing yards, 19 catches, 218 receiving yards, 609 total yards, 4 TD, 6.4 yards per touch

Even prior to Sunday’s explosive run, Hall was on pace for north of 1,700 total yards. He’s now adding even more to that, putting the NFL on notice in the process.