Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was excused from Monday’s practice to attend to a family matter, MLB.com reported.

The Braves are preparing to play the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday.

Acuna, 24, batted .266 with 15 home runs and 71 runs to go with 29 stolen bases during the regular season. He played in 119 games and was named to his third All-Star team.

