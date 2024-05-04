New report makes Brandon Ingram hitting the trade block soon all but guaranteed: 5 potential landing spots including the 76ers and Cavaliers

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

A new report makes it seem guaranteed that Brandon Ingram’s day with the New Orleans Pelicans is all but over and he will be hitting this summer’s trade block.

Heading into the NBA games today, Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans are planning their summer after being swept out of the playoffs in four games by the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was another disappointing performance for a team that featured three All-Star-level players in Ingram, Zion Williamson, and CJ McCollum.

Brandon Ingram stat (2023-24): 20.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.7 APG, 36% 3PT

That is why there have been rumblings already that there will be changes this summer and it seems like the one-time All-Star will be the odd man out. Ingram is eligible for a four-year, $208 million extension this offseason. However, it looks like New Orleans has no interest in giving it to him.

“New Orleans will be going in another direction. Trey Murphy III is also eligible for a rookie-scale extension expected to pay him $20-25 million annually. All signs point towards New Orleans prioritizing Murphy over Ingram as their wing of the future,” Forbes NBA reporter Evan Sidery revealed on Saturday.

Assuming the Pelicans do choose to invest in the 2021 first-round pick instead, let’s look at five teams that could target a trade for Brandon Ingram this summer.

5 likely trade landing spots for Brandon Ingram this summer

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are still in a fight to get out of the first round, and their series against the Orlando Magic shows they are still some big pieces away from being serious title contenders. They also have a contract reckoning coming with Donovan Mitchell. Making a blockbuster trade for a player like Ingram could help persuade Mitchell to sign a new contract after next season, along with making them a more formidable team in a tough Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have already been linked to a Brandon Ingram trade this offseason and it makes sense. They desperately need an upgrade over Tobias Harris and a reliable third scorer in the starting five. While Paul George or Jimmy Butler will have a higher priority this summer, the Pels star is a great fallback option.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have two solid pieces on the roster with Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas. But they need more reinforcements. Ingram would be a strong addition to the roster and could play the role of the team’s top scorer next season. Furthermore, Brooklyn has the trade assets that would appeal to New Orleans to get a deal done.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets did not achieve the primary goal they had this season of making the playoffs. While they have young stars like Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, they need more in the scoring department. Both Green and Sengun have been rumored as potentially being put on the trade block this summer and either could be a nice piece to be sent back to New Orleans in a potential deal.

Brandon Ingram contract: Five years, $158 million

Memphis Grizzlies

This summer could bring some change to the Memphis Grizzlies. They have some very nice pieces on the roster in Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson, Jr. Adding Ingram could bring the final piece they have missed to a championship puzzle. The team has two first-round picks in June and one or both could potentially be used in a trade with the Pelicans.