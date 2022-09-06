Boston Celtics eyeing Carmelo Anthony, ‘traction’ towards deal before 2022-’23 season

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-’23 NBA season is fast approaching and future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony is weighing his future with interest from multiple contenders. It might not be long before the 38-year-old lands with his next team in what might be the final stop of his legendary career.

Drafted with the 3rd pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, Anthony only played for two teams from 2003-’17. During that stretch of nearly 1,000 games, he averaged 24.8 points and 6.6 rebounds, establishing himself as one of the best scorers at his position. In the years since, Anthony has played for three teams in five seasons and become a scorer off the bench.

Carmelo Anthony stats (2021-’22): 13.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 44.1 FG%

Even as he nears 40 years old, championship contenders see value in having Anthony play in their rotation. He is arguably the best shooting forward available in NBA free agency right now and teams want more scoring off the bench, especially during the NBA Playoffs.

According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, the Celtics are very interested in signing Anthony to replace Danilo Gallinari and there is mutual interest. More notably, traction is starting to be gained on the two sides partnering up before the 2022-’23 NBA season tips off.

Boston originally didn’t see adding Anthony as a necessary move before training camp. All of that changed when Gallinari suffered a leg injury during the fourth quarter of a FIBA World Cup qualifier. Initially diagnosed as a torn meniscus, later testing revealed that the veteran forward suffered a torn ACL and would miss the entire season.

The Celtics now have a pressing need for a scoring forward, one who brings playoff experience and can fit into the locker room. Anthony checks all the boxes the organization wants and it’s clear the 10-time All-Star selection is interested in returning to the East Coast.

There will be competition as Anthony is also on the New York Knicks radar. Considering Boston offers a better opportunity to reach the NBA Finals, though, it’s very possible he chooses Boston over New York.