Blue Jackets goalie Daniil Tarasov undergoes hip surgery

Dec 7, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) makes a save against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Columbus Blue Jackets rookie goalie Daniil Tarasov had surgery Wednesday to repair an injured right hip and will miss the remainder of the season.

Tarasov, 22, was injured in a Jan. 1 game against the Carolina Hurricanes, forcing him to miss Columbus’ past 20 games. His NHL career had just gotten underway, as he appeared in four games (three starts).

The third-round draft pick in 2017 out of Russia had a 2.40 goals-against average with a .937 save percentage in his short time with the Blue Jackets. His recovery is expected to take six months.

–Field Level Media