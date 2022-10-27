Best Week 8 NFL fantasy football matchups, including Tua Tagovailoa and Kenneth Walker

What are the best NFL fantasy football matchups to exploit in Week 8? Let’s take a dive into each position to see which players are primed to score an extra dose of fantasy points in their upcoming matchups.

Those who roster the following players or line them up in Week 8 Daily Fantasy Sports leagues should reap big fantasy rewards this week.

Best fantasy football QB matchups

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings v Arizona Cardinals

A QB looking to exploit his Week 8 fantasy matchup is Kirk Cousins at home hosting Arizona. While the Cardinals won their last game, their defense still allowed Andy Dalton of the Saints to pass for a whopping 361 yards and four TDs. Cousins is a far better quarterback than Dalton, so the potential fantasy QB1 performance is there.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins @ Detroit Lions

Tua Tagovailoa looked sharp in his last game and he’s poised for an awesome QB fantasy performance in Week 8 at Detroit. Over seven games, the Lions have given up an average of 278.5 passing yards per game and 11 QB touchdowns. Furthermore, Detroit has allowed a league-high 32.3 points on offense on average per clash. The math adds up well, and Tagovailoa is a start ’em fantasy QB for Week 8.

Best fantasy football RB matchups

Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks v New York Giants

Kenneth Walker projects as a top-ranked fantasy RB for Week 8 with a sweet matchup against the Giants. So, expect him to absolutely cause destruction against a defense giving up the fifth-most rushing yards (144.4) per game. In addition, the G-Men are allowing a league-high 5.7 yards per carry. Walker is primed to feast!

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans

Houston, we have a problem. The problem being the Texans’ run defense is non-existent and it’s giving away the most rushing yards (164.7) per game. Recall that Josh Jacobs last gashed the Texans for 143 yards on the ground and three TDs.

Also take note that over Derrick Henry’s 10 games playing the Texans, he has averaged 103.5 yards per game, scored nine touchdowns, and has run the ball at 6.1 yards per tote. He could be the top-scoring fantasy running back in Week 8 without a problem.

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills v Green Bay Packers

The Packers are a hot mess across the board, and this makes Singletary a start ’em RB for Week 8. Pencil him in against a defense that last let the Washington Commanders’ offense combine for 166 rushing yards. The Bills should dominate this one giving Singletary plenty of ground carries to pace the clock.

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Monday Night Football

Mixon should produce RB1 fantasy points in Week 8 facing the Browns in Prime Time football. To date, the Browns have yielded the fourth-most RB fantasy points, which comes along with their defense allowing 12 combined touchdowns to its opposing running backs. Get ready for that big Mixon fantasy performance we know he is capable of.

Best fantasy football WR matchups

D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

P.J. Walker to D.J. Moore might be a new thing. So, start Moore in Week 8 fantasy lineups because he is regaining his relevance. Last targeted 10 times while tallying 69 yards and a touchdown, Moore has an awesome matchup against the Falcons. Atlanta just happens to have given away the most WR fantasy in seven games. Need we say more? Pun intended!

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles v Pittsburgh Steelers

Look for Brown to deliver an extra helping of fantasy points playing the Steelers in Week 8. Pittsburgh has allowed a ridiculous, league-high 209.9 WR yards per game. Brown should absolutely thrive coming back well-rested from his bye.

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings

Start DeAndre Hopkins in Week 8 and watch him exploit his fantasy matchup. Like the Steelers, the Vikings are giving up a ton of WR yards (191) per clash. In his return last week to the league, Hopkins received 14 targets from Kyler Murray. With Murray barely looking anyone else’s way, Hopkins is in line to pile up tons of catches and yards on Sunday.

Best fantasy football TE matchups

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints v Las Vegas Raiders

Juwan Johnson is a perfect TE to stream for Week 8 or to start in DFS lineups. If he starts, Johnson is facing a Raiders defense that cannot seem to contain opposing tight ends. Over six games, the Raiders have allowed six TE touchdowns and 71.8 yards per contest, which sets the stage for Johnson to broach TE1 territory.

Best fantasy football Defense matchups

New York Jets v New England Patriots

Fire up that Jets defense in Week 8 facing an error-prone New England offense. Between the Patriots’ quarterbacks last week, they threw picks, and the offense gained only 260 total yards and 14 points. It’s clearly susceptible to disruption.

New England Patriots @ New York Jets

In this same game, the Patriots’ defense should be started in Week 8 going against a Jets offense that is now vulnerable due to multiple injuries. Pass rusher Matthew Judon is coming fresh off of a 2.5-sack game. QB Zach Wilson and Co. should be nervous.

Philadelphia Eagles v Pittsburgh Steelers

Philly’s defense is a savvy start in Week 8 at home against the Steelers. Surely a rookie QB and an offense that has averaged only 15.3 points per game can be held in check. Furthermore, the Eagles have allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards on the season. With that said, be wary of starting any Steelers in Week 8.