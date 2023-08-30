Bengals elusive in answering question on Joe Burrow’s status

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to be elusive about the status of starting quarterback Joe Burrow who has not practiced since straining his calf during workouts on the second day of training camp over a month ago.

Head coach Zac Taylor met with the media this week and wouldn’t shed much light on the situation but did shoot down rumors Burrow’s absence was related to the ongoing contract extension negotiations between the team and their franchise signal caller.

When asked if Burrow would be back on the field this week, Taylor sidestepped any definitive answer.

“I think he has a very healthy body and I’m encouraged by that,” Taylor said.

When asked if his absence had anything to do with the negotiations over a new deal, Taylor was succinct and blunt.

“No,” Taylor said.

Bengals sign former Cowboys quarterback Will Grier

With the season just 11 days away, no one in Cincinnati is pushing the panic button on Burrow just yet. Yet the Bengals did sign a hot preseason quarterback in the person of Will Grier. Grier, who was expendable in Dallas after the team traded for young but disappointing quarterback Trey Lance, finished the preseason with a stellar game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Grier completed 29 of 35 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns in his Cowboys finale. He also rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-16 win.

The signing of Grier helps the Bengals, who kept Jake Browning over Trevor Siemian for the backup role. Grier can practice with the team and become a viable option behind Browning should Burrow’s return be delayed.

While the Bengals are downplaying any long-term loss of Burrow, if he doesn’t return to practice by early next week, the whispers will get louder and Cincinnati could face their first major obstacle to repeating as AFC North champions.