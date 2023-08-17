Baltimore Ravens star makes bold claim about changes in offense for 2023 NFL season

One of the Baltimore Ravens’ new offensive weapons expects the team to make a major shift from past seasons under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

There is a lot of positive energy surrounding the Baltimore Ravens heading into their 2023 campaign. They have one of the best units on our latest NFL defense rankings and superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is back healthy and happy with a massive new contract.

However, to bring more balance to the offense and not lean so heavily on their QB, the organization added a few notable weapons in the offseason. Signing three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. and using their first-round pick on Boston College star Zay Flowers. Plus, running back JK Dobbins is healthy and poised to make an impact.

Yet the new addition that might have the biggest influence on the unit is new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The former Georgia Bulldogs OC was brought in to revitalize a unit that has stagnated a bit in recent seasons. On Wednesday, Beckham Jr. spoke to reporters about Monken and made an interesting claim about what could be a major shift in the offense’s style this season.

Baltimore Ravens record (2022): 10-7, second place in AFC North

“I definitely think he wants to throw the ball, and we’ve got a lot of talented guys. So, I think, just finding ways to get the playmakers the ball in their hands and be an explosive offense — that’s what stands out the most. As things progress — and obviously, we play in September — we still have some time here to work out the kinks and get each and every play and concept down — I think that this will be a very explosive offense. It’s an explosive team, as well. But specifically with the offense, I think that’s the goal, is to be explosive.” – Odell Beckham Jr.

It is understandable why the former New York Giants star feels this way about the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive potential this season. Jackson is a one-man offense and they already had worthwhile skills players like Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman on the team. Adding Beckham Jr. and Flowers could make life easier for all involved and make them hard to defend on multiple levels.

The offense has mostly been running-based in recent seasons due to Jackson’s world-class running skills. But since they have more weapons to throw to, it makes sense to pass more because it could also keep their QB from running as much and healthier.