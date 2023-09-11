Another major Baltimore Ravens player set to miss significant time following JK Dobbins’ season-ending injury

The Baltimore Ravens injury report is filling up fast and the team will be without another key player for a long time after finding out starting running back JK Dobbins will be out for the season with an Achilles tear.

Week 1 was very productive for the Baltimore Ravens as the team got off to a 1-0 start in their 2023 campaign when they beat up the Houston Texans by a score of 25-9. However, in victory, the team took a lot of hits to the roster that should affect them for the rest of the season.

The most notable bad news from a good day was the fact that running back JK Dobbins saw his season come to an end after just two quarters from a torn Achilles tendon. The injury is all the more heartbreaking since the 2020 second-round pick battled injuries last season and was limited to just eight games. Yet, that was not the only significant ailment that came out of Sunday’s win.

Marcus Williams stats (2022): 61 tackles, 4 INT, 1 FR

Baltimore Ravens will be without Marcus Williams ‘for a while’ with pec injury

On Monday afternoon, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh revealed during his weekly press conference that star safety Marcus Williams suffered a pectoral injury during the game and is expected to “be out a while.” While the injury isn’t believed to be season-ending Williams will have to decide if he wants to undergo surgery on it. Either way, it means he will miss multiple games in the weeks ahead.

This goes along with the fact that center Tyler Linderbaum has an ankle sprain and his status is week-to-week, and starting tackle Ronnie Stanley is also week-to-week with an apparent knee sprain following their victory this weekend.

Losing Williams is a big hit to the Baltimore Ravens’ defense. While he hasn’t earned Pro Bowl honors during his career, the seven-year veteran has been a linchpin of their secondary and a ball hawk who has snagged two or more interceptions every season of his career, including four in 2022.