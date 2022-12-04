Atlanta Braves considered frontrunner to land Gold Glove catcher in blockbuster MLB trade

The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics have a history of working out trades with one another. Most recently, Atlanta acquired star first baseman Matt Olson from Oakland in a blockbuster ahead of the 2022 season.

It now looks like the two sides could get together again for another blockbuster. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the A’s are getting closer to moving Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy. The report also indicates that Atlanta is “considered the frontrunners” for the star catcher.

Last season saw Travis d’Arnaud get a majority of the action at catcher for a 101-win Braves team. He did well, hitting .268 with a .791 OPS. He’s also 33 years old and in the latter stages of his prime.

There’s a good chance that the Braves view Murphy to be an upgrade behind the backstop while providing a long-term solution. Remember, he’s under team control through the 2025 season.

What it would take for the Atlanta Braves to acquire Sean Murphy

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A player of Murphy’s caliber and age (28) who remains under team control on the cheap for the long-term rarely becomes available on the trade market. Insterestingly enough, he’s available primarily due to the presence of fellow catcher Shea Langeliers in Oakland. The youngster was acquired from Atlanta in the aforementioned Olson blockbuster.

What does this mean? Oakland is not going to sell Murphy on the cheap. The rebuilding team will likely demand a top-five prospect and change in return.

Someone like No. 2 prospect, pitcher Jared Shuster, would make a ton of sense for Oakland. The former first-round pick out of Wake Forest split time between Double-A and Triple-A a season ago. He should be ready for the Majors in 2023.

As for Murphy and what he’d bring to the table in Atlanta, we’re talking about a 2021 Gold Glove winner who also boasts 20-plus home run power.

Sean Murphy stats (2022): .250 average, 18 HR, 66 RBI, .759 OPS

Murphy would also join an Atlanta Braves lineup that includes the likes of Ronald Acuna, Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Michael Harris. A move of this ilk also wouldn’t necessarily end the Atlanta Braves’ hopes of retaining star shortstop Dansby Swanson in free agency.