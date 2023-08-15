Athletics place OF JJ Bleday, RHP Angel Felipe on IL

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics placed outfielder JJ Bleday on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and also sent right-hander Angel Felipe to the 15-day IL.

Bleday’s move was retroactive to Monday after he sprained his left knee Sunday against the host Washington Nationals. Bleday, 25, is batting .203 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs in 241 at-bats over 77 games.

Felipe, a 25-year-old rookie, has a right elbow sprain. He pitched Monday on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals and allowed three walks and three runs with one strikeout in a third of an inning. This season, he is 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA, 13 walks and 19 strikeouts in 15 innings over 14 appearances.

With roster space available, the A’s reinstated catcher Carlos Perez, who was out since July 1 with a fractured left thumb. Perez, 32, is batting .232 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 125 at-bats over 47 games.

Oakland also recalled right-hander Tayler Scott from Triple-A Las Vegas. Scott, 31, who had been optioned to Las Vegas on Aug. 5, has a 5.06 ERA in 5 1/3 innings in six games (one start) for the Athletics. He pitched earlier this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox for a combined 0-0 record with a 6.60 ERA, in 15 innings over 16 games (two starts).

In another move Tuesday, Oakland sent rookie first baseman Ryan Noda on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas. Noda, who has 11 home runs and 38 RBIs with the A’s this season, has been out of action since July 19, one day after he broke his jaw while taking a grounder to the chin in a pregame drill.

–Field Level Media