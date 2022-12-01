Standoff between Antonio Brown, police after arrest warrant issued

Update: According to multiple reports, there’s currently a standoff between Brown and local authorities outside of his Tampa-based bome. Cops have attempted to arrest the former Pro Bowl receiver but has not been able to get him to comply. The woman he’s accused of assaulting is the mother of some of his children. She claims that Brown threw a shoe at her and threatened to shoot her.

The latest installment in the continued decline of former NFL Pro Bowler Antonio Brown continued on Thursday when an order was issued for his arrest.

Brown, 34, was unable to secure a contract from an NFL team in 2022. However, that has not stopped him from staying out of the spotlight — mostly for the wrong reasons. The newest instance of bad press and behavior for the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers star came today.

On Thursday, Tampa Bay Times sports reporter Joey Knight broke the news that an arrest order has been issued for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

“An arrest order has been issued for former Bucs WR Antonio Brown on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office records. No bond at this time.” – Report on Antonio Brown arrest order

It is unclear at this time who the victim is in the battery charges against Brown. In Florida, being found guilty of a misdemeanor battery charge could lead to as much as a year in jail or 12 months probation, and a $1,000 fine.

Antonio Brown was also arrested for assault in 2020

This is the second time in as many years that Antonio Brown found himself on the wrong side of the law in Florida. In January 2020, the four-time All-Pro was charged with burglary with assault or battery after allegedly assaulting a moving truck driver.

Brown was forced to pay over a million dollars in damages in a civil suit later filed by the assaulted driver.

Antonio Brown stats (Career): 146 games, 928 catches, 12,291 yards, 83 TD

Over the last four years, Brown has seemed in the midst of a distinct mental decline as his behavior has been very erratic and he has burned bridges at stops in Pittsburgh, New England, and most recently in Tampa Bay. He even verbally attacked former quarterback and supporter Tom Brady during an interview earlier this year.

It is unlikely Brown ever plays in the NFL again.