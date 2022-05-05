Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot clash likely for June 25 UFC Fight Night card

A fight pitting Arman Tsarukyan against Mateusz Gamrot, in a clash of two fastest-rising and ranked lightweights in the UFC, is being planned for a UFC Fight Night card in June.

On Thursday, ESPN MMA insider Brett Okamoto tweeted the news that the pair of top-15 UFC lightweights will face off on a card the promotion has scheduled on June 25.

“Not signed, but UFC setting up Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Fight Night on June 25. Low key, big-time fight for 155 pounds. Nos. 11 and 12 in the division, currently,” Okamoto wrote Twitter.

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot in battle of ranked lightweights planned for June

Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

A location and venue have not yet been announced for the event on June 25. The card previously had 10 announced or rumored bouts that feature the return of Octagon stalwarts and ranked talented like Neil Magny, Tim Elliott, Thiago Moises, Raulian Paiva, and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Tsarukyan — who is currently ranked ninth on the Sportsnaut UFC lightweight rankings — has won five straight following a UFC debut loss to streaking title contender Islam Makhachev. During his hot run, he has scored impressive victories over talented 155-pounders Matt Frevola, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, and Davi Ramos.

Former KSW lightweight champion Gamrot is also on a winning streak after beginning his UFC run with a debut defeat. After losing his first bout inside the Octagon to Guram Kutateladze in Oct. 2020, he has won three straight and earned a submission win over former UFC star Jeremy Stephens in July.