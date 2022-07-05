Arizona Cardinals training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

Arizona Cardinals training camp is set to open July 21 with rookies reporting. Veterans will report on July 25. Expectations are high in the desert heading into camp.

Kyler Murray should be on hand despite the quarterback finding himself in a contract stalemate with the team. Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be on hand despite being suspended for the first six games of the regular season.

In no way does this mean everything is great for head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Co. Arizona struggled toward the end of last season and has had issues closing out campaigns during Kingsbury’s tenure. Things must change in that regard. And it all starts during camp.

Related: Arizona Cardinals schedule and game-by-game predictions

Arizona Cardinals training camp schedule

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Exact dates for practices are not yet known outside of camp opening up July 21. The Cardinals will release more information in the coming days.

All said, there were 12 open practices before camp closed on August 15 last year. We’ll have further updates regarding Cardinals camp dates when they become available.

Arizona Cardinals training camp location

Here is the history of where the Cardinals have held training camp over the years, via Pro Football Reference.

1929: Coldwater High School — Coldwater, Michigan

Coldwater High School — Coldwater, Michigan 1930: Sturgis Wolverines — Sturgis, Michigan

Sturgis Wolverines — Sturgis, Michigan 1931-1933: Mills Stadium — Chicago, Illinois

Mills Stadium — Chicago, Illinois 1934: Loyola University — Chicago, Illinois

Loyola University — Chicago, Illinois 1935: Mills Stadium — Chicago, Illinois

Mills Stadium — Chicago, Illinois 1936: Michigan City High School Field — Michigan City, Indiana

Michigan City High School Field — Michigan City, Indiana 1937: Mills Stadium — Chicago, Illinois

Mills Stadium — Chicago, Illinois 1938: Morgan Park Military Academy — Chicago, Illinois

Morgan Park Military Academy — Chicago, Illinois 1939: Ordean Field — Duluth, Minnesota

Ordean Field — Duluth, Minnesota 1940-41: Morgan Park Military Academy — Chicago, Illinois

Morgan Park Military Academy — Chicago, Illinois 1942-1948: Carroll College — Waukesha, Wisconsin

Carroll College — Waukesha, Wisconsin 1949-1950: Wayland Academy — Beaver Dam, Wisconsin

Wayland Academy — Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 1951-1972: Lake Forest College — Lake Forest, Illinois

Lake Forest College — Lake Forest, Illinois 1973-1974: Illinois State — Normal, Illinois

Illinois State — Normal, Illinois 1975: Eastern Ilinois University — Charleston, Illinois

Eastern Ilinois University — Charleston, Illinois 1976-1981: Lindenwoods Colleges — St. Charles, Missouri

Lindenwoods Colleges — St. Charles, Missouri 1982-1987: Eastern Ilinois University — Charleston, Illinois

Eastern Ilinois University — Charleston, Illinois 1987: USFL Practice — Memphis, Tennessee

USFL Practice — Memphis, Tennessee 1988-2004: Northern Arizona University — Flagstaff, Arizona

Northern Arizona University — Flagstaff, Arizona 2005: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University — Prescott, Arizona

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University — Prescott, Arizona 2006-2012: Northern Arizona University — Flagstaff, Arizona

Northern Arizona University — Flagstaff, Arizona 2013-2018: University of Phoenix Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

University of Phoenix Stadium — Glendale, Arizona 2019-2022: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

Related: Arizona Cardinals standing in our latest NFL power rankings

Can you go to Arizona Cardinals training camp

Rob Schumacher/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Without a doubt. Last year saw the Cardinals hold 12 open practices at State Farm Stadium. That included Red and White Practice on August 7. Typically, the team makes sure that their fans have fun and are able to communicate with players throughout. We’ll have further updates on this, too.

Storylines for Arizona Cardinals training camp

Here are the top storylines and Cardinals’ position battles to follow in training camp this summer.

Kyler Murray contract situation

David Wallace/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Murray will be at training camp in Arizona. The only question here is whether he’ll have a new contract by that time. Things got testy between Murray and the Cardinals during the offseason with the quarterback holding out of voluntary workouts and actually scrubbing any mention of the Cardinals from his social media pages.

With that said, things seem to be looking up in this regard. A recent report notes that a Murray contract extension could be signed here soon with a deal surpassing $40 million annually.

Kyler Murray stats (2019-21): 67% completion, 11,480 passing yards, 1,786 rushing yards, 90 total TD, 34 INT

It will be key to keep Murray happy as the Cardinals look to compete with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in a battle-tested NFC West.

Starting cornerback competition

Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The likes of Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Breon Borders and Christian Matthew will compete for playing time on the outside during Cardinals training camp. Wilson has an inside shot of earning one of the starting spots despite his struggles a season ago.

“Wilson emerged as a surprise starter coming into the season last year, and even if Robert Alford returns Wilson will be CB2.” Darren Urban from Cardinals.com

A fourth-round pick from Florida back in 2021, Wilson yielded a 70.3 completion percentage and 120.8 QB rating when targeted a season ago.

He’ll need to improve if the Cardinal are going to have any chance against elite-level NFC West wide receivers in that of Deebo Samuel, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and DK Metcalf.