Appalachian State stuns Auburn 69-64

December 3, 2023
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team from the sideline as Auburn Tigers take on Virginia Tech Hokies at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Auburn Tigers leads Virginia Tech Hokies 33-24 at halftime.
Credit: Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Myles Tate buried a step-back 3-pointer with 33 seconds left as Appalachian State cashed in on a rare opportunity to host a power conference school, upsetting Auburn 69-64, Sunday in Boone, N.C.

Tate added two free throws with 17 seconds left and finished with 18 points as the Mountaineers (6-2) treated a raucous sellout crowd to their fifth straight win.

After the final buzzer, fans stormed the court. It was Appalachian State’s first home win over a power conference school since toppling Nebraska 30 years ago.

Donovan Gregory contributed 12 points, six rebounds and four assists as the Mountaineers (6-2) of the Sun Belt Conference snapped the Tigers’ five-game winning streak.

Terence Harcum scored 12 points and CJ Huntley delivered 10 points and five rebounds for the balanced Mountaineers, who overcame a 47-32 rebounding disadvantage and Auburn’s 42-22 edge on points in the paint.

Appalachian State trailed by nine early but responded with a 10-point run. The Mountaineers built their lead to 11 with nine minutes left before holding off a Tigers’ rally.

Johni Broome had 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead Auburn (5-2). Tre Donaldson added 12 points and five assists.

Auburn was done in by poor shooting from long range as it hit just 3 of 27 (11.1 percent) from beyond the arc. The Tigers shot just 39.4 percent (26 of 66) overall. Appalachian State made 43.1 percent of its shots overall and 8 of 17 (47.1 percent) on 3-pointers.

Donaldson’s 3-pointer with 19 seconds left gave the Tigers hope as they trailed 67-64, before Tate answered with his game-clinching free throws.

Appalachian State survived a 6:10 scoreless stretch, which allowed Auburn to slice an 11-point deficit to three points.

After the Mountaineers missed seven straight shots, Gregory drained a jumper with 1:22 left to make it 64-59. Jaylin Williams answered with a layup for Auburn but Tate provided the big plays in the final minute.

In the opening minutes, Auburn quieted the boisterous crowd with a nine-point run. Donaldson had two baskets sandwiching a 3-pointer by Chad Baker-Mazara as the Tigers grabbed a 17-8 lead.

But Appalachian State answered with a 10-point spree, with Huntley accounting for half of the points.

The lead seesawed the rest of the half, with Chad Marsh scoring on a buzzer-beating layup to give the Mountaineers a 33-31 lead at the break.

In the second half, Appalachian State never trailed. The Mountaineers’ lead peaked at 60-49 when Christopher Mantis drilled a 3-pointer with 9:03 left.

It was the first sellout at Appalachian State since the Mountaineers hosted Steph Curry and Davidson in 2009.

–Field Level Media

