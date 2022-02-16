WATCH: Anthony Davis suffers ugly ankle injury, leaves Los Angeles Lakers game

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Update: X-rays on Anthony Davis’ ankle are negative, will be re-evaluated after All-Star Break.

Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis has appeared in all of 72 games since the start of the 2020-21 season due to numerous injuries.

Most recently, Davis has missed time to both a sprained MCL and a wrist injury. Questionable heading into Wednesday night’s action against the Utah Jazz, it appears that Davis is dealing with another potential-long term injury.

The eight-time All-Star exited late in the second quarter with what was an ugly-looking ankle injury. As you will see below, Anthony Davis immediately grabbed for his right ankle as he was down on the hardwood in Southern California in a tremendous amount of pain.

Anthony Davis goes down grabbing his right ankle. He was helped off the court and headed straight to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/c60eXALIIl — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 17, 2022

Davis, 28, had to be helped off the court by his teammates and immediately headed to the Lakers’ locker room. The injury happened after making contact with Rudy Gobert in the low-post.

This came after Davis dropped 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first quarter alone. For a struggling and injury-plagued Lakers squad, this is the last thing anyone wanted to see.

LeBron James himself is dealing with swelling in the knee that the star forward expects to be an issue throughout the remainder of the season.

“It’s here. It’s the same as my ankle (last year). The only way it can get back to full strength is rest and I haven’t had the luxury of having rest,” LeBron James said earlier in the week.

As for Anthony Davis, he’s averaging 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds on 53% shooting this season.

We will have further information on the star’s status when it becomes available.

