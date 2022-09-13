Annika Sorenstam to host Tampa-area LPGA Tour stop

Credit: Lannis Waters / USA TODAY NETWORK

Annika Sorenstam will host a rebranded LPGA Tour event in the Tampa Bay area in November 2023.

The official title for the tournament at Pelican Golf Club is a mouthful: THE ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.

“It is an incredible honor to host one of the premier events on the LPGA Tour schedule at Pelican Golf Club,” Sorenstam said. “… Giving back to the game I love and mentoring the game’s next generation of players have always been at the forefront of everything we do. I’m excited to kick off this great new partnership and elevate this tournament to new heights on the LPGA Tour.”

THE ANNIKA will be the penultimate event on the LPGA Tour calendar.

The 2023 purse will be announced during the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship, scheduled for Nov. 10-13 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

Sorenstam, 51, won 72 titles on the LPGA Tour, including 10 major championships. She won a record eight Rolex Player of the Year awards and earned more than $22 million before her retirement in 2008.

–Field Level Media