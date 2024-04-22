Kansas City Chiefs sign Andy Reid to contract extension, make him highest-paid NFL head coach

Credit: Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

There was some talk leading up to this past February’s Super Bowl that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was contemplating retirement.

That never came to fruition. Reid is set to run it back with the Chiefs in 2024 as they attempt to three-peat as Super Bowl champions.

Not only that, but he’s also now going to coach the Chiefs through the 2029 season. Kansas City announced on Monday that it has signed Reid to a contract extension. General manager Brett Veach and president Mark Donovan have also been extended.

“Mark, Brett and Andy have achieved historic success together, and we are thrilled that they will continue in their roles for many years to come,” Hunt said. “Individually, Mark, Brett and Andy each represent the best in the National Football League at their respective positions, and together, they make up one of the finest leadership teams in all of professional sports. They have been tremendous leaders for this organization on and off the field, and we look forward to their continued success in the years ahead.” Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said in a press release on Monday

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero noted that Reid is now the NFL’s highest-paid head coach. There have been no reported numbers.

Prior to Monday’s news, Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos was NFL’s highest-paid head coach at $18 million annually. New Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh came in second at $16 million per season.

Andy Reid record (with Chiefs): 128-51, .715 winning %, three Super Bowl titles

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

For his part, Reid was making $12 million per season prior to signing this extension. The 66-year-old head coach came over from the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2013.

All he’s done in 11 seasons with the Chiefs is lead them to four Super Bowl appearances and three Lombardi Trophies. This extension was well earned. That’s for sure.