American teenager Alex Michelsen turning pro

American teenager Alex Michelsen announced that he is turning pro and forgoing his college eligibility.

The 18-year-old California native was set to play tennis at Georgia before reaching his first ATP Tour final at Newport, R.I., last month.

Michelsen, ranked No. 134 in the world, confirmed his decision Sunday on social media.

“This was not an easy decision to make, especially because of the incredible opportunity that awaited me at the University of Georgia,” he posted on Instagram.

Bulldogs coach Manuel Diaz released a statement of support for Michelsen.

“He has put himself in a phenomenal position, especially over the last few months,” Diaz said. “This is simply too great of an opportunity for Alex to pass up, and we will continue to cheer him on as he takes these next steps in his career.”

Michelsen lost to France’s Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 6-4 in the Hall of Fame Open final on July 23.

Earlier that month, Michelsen won his first title on the ATP Challenger Tour at Chicago.

