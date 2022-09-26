All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett involved in car accident

Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cleveland Browns may have emerged from Sunday’s scrum with a win, moving to 2-1 on the season, but the vibe is much different on Monday afternoon. According to Camryn Justice of News 5 in Cleveland, All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car accident sometime after leaving the Cleveland training facility located in Berea, Ohio.

Thankfully, the 26-year-old Texas native escaped with what’s being described as minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Still, the details of the crash are a bit disturbing.

Garrett was driving his 2021 Porsche close to Wadsworth, Ohio, with a female passenger in the car, headed southbound on State Road. That’s when Garrett’s Porsche traveled off the road, flipping over multiple times, before coming to a stop, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred sometime near 3 PM and, as mentioned, didn’t involve any other vehicles.

While OSHP was the first to respond to the scene, there has been no word on just what caused Garrett’s Porsche to go off the road and flip.

After the accident, Garrett and his passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. Both were wearing their seatbelts, which, given the likely high velocity they were traveling at that led to several flips, may have saved their lives.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor, but traffic charges for Garrett are pending.

Myles Garrett status heading into Week 4

Obviously, the most important factor here is that Garrett and his passenger are healthy and safe. But from a football perspective, since that is what Garrett does for a living, some may immediately wonder whether the three-time Pro Bowl defender will be healthy enough to take the field in Week 4.

Myles Garrett stats in 2022: 7 tackles (four for loss), 3 sacks, 1 FF, 1 PD

We don’t have any kind of update on his playing status just yet. While his injuries were deemed to be non-life-threatening, that doesn’t mean he’ll once again be ready for high-impact collisions on a football field in six days. Of course the Browns would love to have their top defender in tow, but they too want Garrett to be as close to 100% as possible before he returns. Stay tuned for updates on Garrett’s playing status for a potential upcoming matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

