Pro Bowler Alejandro Villanueva retires after seven NFL seasons

Two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva had what we’d call an unconventional career in the NFL. An undrafted free agent out of Army back in 2010, the Mississippi native tried out for multiple teams that spring before going back into military service. That included a tryout with the Cincinnati Bengals at tight end.

Fast forward a dozen years, and Villanueva has decided to call it quits with two Pro Bowl appearances under his belt.

“Alejandro Villanueva’s first year with Baltimore became his final NFL season. The 33-year-old Villanueva has ended his seven-year NFL career and been placed on the Ravens’ reserve/retirement list,” the Ravens announced via their official website.

Alejandro Villanueva calls it quits after brilliant career

Eventually, Villanueva caught on with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2014 NFL season after being deployed multiple times to Afghanistan as an Army Ranger. His military career ultimately came to an end with a Bronze Star Medal to his name for heroics in the battlefield.

Once with the Steelers, Villanueva proved he could be a blindside protector for franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. From 2015-2020 with Pittsburgh, he started all 90 games in which he appeared. That included earning Pro Bowl spots in 2017 and 2018 as one of the best left tackles in the NFL.

Villanueva would ultimately sign with the division-rival Baltimore Ravens last spring — starting all 17 games for the team before retiring at the age of 33.

