NFL great Adrian Peterson arrested in Los Angeles on domestic violence charges

Nov 14, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) leaves the field after a win against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is considered one of the greatest players at his position in modern NFL history.

Drama has also followed Peterson around since Minnesota made him the No. 7 pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

With his career pretty much over, Peterson now finds himself in the news for all the wrong reasons. According to TMZ Sports, Peterson was arrested in Los Angeles on Sunday and charged with felony domestic violence.

“After a preliminary investigation — and after making required notifications to the FBI — our sources say Peterson was taken into custody … as the alleged victim was seen to have sustained a small mark from whatever happened. Indeed … we’re told the woman is Peterson’s wife, Ashley Brown,” TMZ Sports reported.

Details of Adrian Peterson being arrested in Los Angeles

Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson (21) returns to the locker room following pregame warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The report notes that authorities were called to the scene of a disturbance on an aicraft leaving Los Angeles International Airport. The plane actually had to turn around and link with a gate again after what is being described as a “verbal and physical altercation between a man and a woman.” Peterson’s wife reportedly remained on the flight as her husband was arrested.

“A rep for Adrian and Ashley tell TMZ … “Earlier today Adrian and his wife Ashley had a verbal argument on a flight, and he was removed from the plane. This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly.” TMZ Sports (February 13, 2022)

Remember, it was back in September of 2014 that Adrian Peterson was indicted by a grand jury in Texas on charges of reckless or negligent injury to a child after he used a wooden implement to discipline his four-year old son. A few months later, Peterson pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge of recklessly assaulting his son and avoided jail time.

A seven-time Pro Bowl performer, Peterson finished up this past season on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad. He appeared in four games (three with the Titans, one with Seattle) while recording 98 yards on 38 attempts.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors