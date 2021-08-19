ACC unveils forfeit policy for player shortages due to COVID

Dec 5, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; A view of the field with the ACC logo in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlantic Coast Conference on Thursday announced that teams that are unable to play games this season due to COVID-related player shortages will be forced to forfeit the game.

In that event, the opponent will be credited with a victory while the forfeiting team takes a loss in the conference standings. The Pac-12 and Big 12 recently announced a similar standard within their respective leagues.

If both teams are unable to field a team for a game, both will take losses in the ACC standings.

The conference also unveiled a three-pronged policy for testing:

— Fully vaccinated players are not subject to regular testing.

— Unvaccinated athletes on teams with vaccine rates below that 85-percent threshold must be tested at least three times per week.

— Unvaccinated athletes on a team with a vaccination rate of at least 85 percent must be tested once per week.

Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Boston College are requiring all students to be vaccinated unless there are mitigating reasons.

–Field Level Media