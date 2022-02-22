Aaron Rodgers thanks teammates in confusing social media post

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

We don’t know what’s going on regarding the future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The last official words from the four-time MVP QB suggested the signal-caller planned to make a quick decision about his playing future.

Under contract for one more season with the Packers, he could simply do nothing and return to the only NFL team he’s known for 17 seasons. Though it isn’t that easy. The Packers are currently over the cap and have several roster decisions to make which will surely impact their ability to compete, such as retaining Davante Adams.

Rodgers may also want more financial security, seeking a long-term contract that recognizes him among the top earners at his position.

Meanwhile, there have been rumors for a few seasons about AR12 wanting to take his golden arm elsewhere. With the Denver Broncos hiring Nathaniel Hackett, they would appear to be a natural fit.

And then there are the most recent developments. Late Monday night, Rodgers shared a lengthy message on his Instagram, in which he frequently spoke about some of his relationships in the past tense.

Aaron Rodgers has posted this on Instagram.



What does it mean? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7D2Jeeaayz — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 22, 2022

Is all of this hinting at a possible retirement for Aaron Rodgers? Coming off back-to-back MVP trophys, Rodgers walking away now wouldn’t make a lot of sense. He’s clearly still at the top of his game.

Of course there’s no shortage of suitors for him, should he have a preference to play elsewhere.

It could be a matter of him knowing the group of people he enjoyed during the 2021-22 season won’t be there to start the year once Week 1 rolls around.

Maybe we’re looking into it too much. Perhaps it’s just #MondayNightGratitude. Whatever it is, people will undoubtedly be talking about this latest move by the Super Bowl QB.

