Aaron Rodgers plans to make quick decision regarding his future

Fresh off winning his fourth MVP award, all with the same franchise, no one really knows what the immediate future for Aaron Rodgers looks like. There have been rumors every which way for the past few seasons and after another disappointing ending that didn’t culminate in winning his second Super Bowl in Green Bay, it’s possible he finally leaves the Packers after 17 seasons.

While rumors persist, it’s not like AR12 is a free agent. The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback is under contract through the 2022-23 season.

Some, even Rodgers himself at 38 years old, have also brought up the R-word, retirement that is. But coming off yet another phenomenal season, the idea of walking away now seems farfetched. Yet, we said the same thing about Tom Brady, so you never know.

For his part, Rodgers says he won’t put the Packers through the wringer like one former Hall of Fame QB that came before him in Green Bay. Speaking shortly after winning another MVP at the NFL Honors show, Rodgers mentioned he plans to make a quick decision regarding his future.

“I am really thankful to be here. It’s fun to share the stage with Peyton and see so many guys who inspired me.”⁰⁰@TaylorBisciotti chats with @AaronRodgers12 after winning 2021 @NFL MVP. pic.twitter.com/qXLnl1AfWE — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 11, 2022

Green Bay Packers salary issues to impact Aaron Rodgers

The other complicated factor is where the Packers stand with their cap situation. With several players set for free agency, including star wide receiver Davante Adams, their core could look drastically different by Week 1 of 2022 than it did last season.

Rodgers has already mentioned if he does return, it won’t be for any situation resembling a rebuild.

The only reason a rebuild was even mentioned by the QB is because the Packers currently are projected to begin with -$40 million in cap space, and they have free agents to retain.

They didn’t win the Super Bowl this past season, so how do they get back to the table in 2022 and convince themselves their squad is better positioned for a deep postseason run when they’re starting the offseason so handicapped by their salaries?

These are the challenges Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst faces this offseason. We’ll see whether the end results in Rodgers playing an 18th year with the Packers, or if he puts on a different team’s jersey for the first time in his career.