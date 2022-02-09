Aaron Rodgers back with the Green Bay Packers in 2022? Aaron Jones believes so

We’ve almost reached the offseason, which means the Aaron Rodgers trade rumors will likely only continue heating up, until there’s some sort of conclusion, either with a contract extension or a ticket out of town.

Speculation won’t die down between now and free agency, it will only continue heating up.

The Green Bay Packers are entering their biggest offseason yet since Rodgers has become their QB. Publically, both Rodgers and the team continue to say all the right things, saying they’d like to make it work. But the salary cap reality paints a picture that suggests retaining the soon-to-be four-time MVP won’t be easy, especially with Davante Adams also scheduled for free agency.

Entering the offseason roughly $40 over the cap amount, the Packers need to break even, and then likely still create roughly $25 million in space just to keep Adams around. Then, there are still several other free agents to discuss and more needs to fill.

But it’s not impossible to do, it will just take a lot of salary cap gymnastics by Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Related: Aaron Rodgers trade destinations this offseason

Aaron Jones believes in his heart that Aaron Rodgers will return in ’22

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

While there may be some uncertainty over what actually happens regarding Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay, if we ask running back Aaron Jones, he’d say his 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback will return for another run in 2022.

“I’ve heard what everybody else has heard, what they’re reading,” Jones said Tuesday on NFL Total Access Live. “But I think he’ll be there, in my heart. Green Bay, I can’t imagine him anywhere else, that’s where he’s been his whole career. I just can’t picture him anywhere else. I think we had a lot of fun this year, I hope to have him back and I believe in my heart he’ll be back.” Aaron Jones on the future of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

It appears as though the Packers will do everything in their power to keep Rodgers and the band together for one more Super Bowl try in 2022, but that could change if an offer too good to refuse pops up. Still, it seems unlikely for the Packers front office to want to move on from Rodgers after he’s shown time and time again that he’s capable of putting the team on his back for a playoff run.