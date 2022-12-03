Aaron Judge contract ‘increasingly likely’ to be for 9 years, set MLB record

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge is the top MLB free agent in 2022-’23 and the competition to sign him is heating up, with new details emerging about the historic contract he will sign.

Judge, entering his age-31 season, is the reigning AL MVP winner after hitting 62 home runs with 133 runs scored and 131 RBI this past season. While the New York Yankees have made multiple efforts to re-sign him, there is a distinct possibility one of the biggest stars in MLB departs in free agency.

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers have been connected to Judge the most heavily. However, Los Angeles reportedly prefers to sign Judge to a short-term deal. With the perennial All-Star outfielder receiving long-term offers from the Yankees and Giants, the Dodgers are shifting their focus to alternatives.

Aaron Judge stats (2022): .311/.425/.686, 62 home runs, 207 wRC+, 11.4 fWAR

Days before the MLB Winter Meetings, during which many believe the Silver Slugger Award could sign, we’re gaining a clearer picture of the massive contract Judge will likely sign with either the Yankees or Giants.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it’s now increasingly likely that the winning bid to land Judge will cover nine seasons fully guaranteed.

It means he is going to blow past the final offer New York made before Opening Day. The Yankees attempted to sign Judge to a contract extension before spring training, but it wouldn’t go past a seven-year deal worth $213.5 million.

The threat of losing the face of the franchise to the National League has forced New York to increase its offer. Jeff Passan of ESPN previously reported that the Yankees offered Judge an eight-year contract this offseason with an estimated value of around $300 million.

Evidently, San Francisco’s offer and the opportunity to return home to California are carrying major appeal. The Giants are well-positioned to make Judge the highest-paid MLB player ever, surpassing Mike Trout ($35.541 million AAV) and receiving a larger total salary than Max Scherzer ($130 million).

Judge made it clear in the past that he would love to remain in New York and prefers to finish his career at Yankee Stadium. It should provide the Yankees with an opportunity to make a final offer, but it remains to be seen if it will be good enough to match whatever the Giants have proposed.