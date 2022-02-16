Making Aaron Donald highest-paid defensive player may be key to keeping him from retirement

Most would agree, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is among the very best players in the NFL today. Some might even place him among the league’s all-time greats. As a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, many argued perhaps the only thing standing in his way of greatness was the ever so elusive Super Bowl trophy.

Now that he’s got his finger fitted for a ring, rumors of a potential Donald retirement have started to spring up, citing him being tired and his body broken down from years of punishment in the trenches.

One important factor that could keep Donald from retirement is a bigger payday. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Donald might be seeking a new contract, one that reflects his dominance on the gridiron.

The hearsay is that Donald wants to be recognized as the league’s highest-paid defensive player, and rightfully so.

Aaron Donald’s next contract could pay up to $150 million

As Tim Daniels of Bleacher Report outlined, the top salary benchmarks Donald and his camp may be targeting are as follows:

Total value: $141 million (Chicago Bears’ Khalil Mack)

Average annual value: $28 million (Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt)

Guaranteed money: $80 million (Watt)

2022 cash: $24.1 million (New Orleans Saints’ Marshon Lattimore)

It could be that Donald wants to surpass all of them, and the Rams would have a hard time arguing he’s not worth it.

The biggest argument remains, is it wise to shell out such an enormous amount for one player among 53 on the roster? That’s for Les Snead, general manager of the Rams to determine this offseason. But if it’s the difference between having Donald and not having their best player on the roster, it might be an easy stroke of the pen.

