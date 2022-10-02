4 takeaways from another disappointing Indianapolis Colts loss to the Tennessee Titans

Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK

Another Indianapolis Colts versus Tennessee Titans game ends in a loss for the Colts. Tennesse has now won five of the last six meetings. Another defeat by the Indy brings their record back under .500, at 1-2-1. This one might be the first nail in the Colts’ coffin for the 2022 NFL season.

In a matchup article from earlier this week, I mentioned that this game would show which team is a contender and which is a pretender. While Tennessee won the game, this win couldn’t have instilled their fans with a lot of confidence. They allowed the Colts to convert over 50% of their third downs. Yet still hung on to win.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest takeaways from the Colts’ latest setback to Tennessee.

Indianapolis Colts tight end project breaks out

Mo Alie Cox, the long-time tight end project finally pays off with the best game of his career. He’s the Colts’ number one tight end and their best blocker at the position. Today he showed off his ability to be a passing catching concern for opposing defenses. MAC finished the day with a perfect six catches on six targets for 85-yards and two touchdowns.

Colts are now a defense first team

Who would have thought that the Indianapolis Colts would be recognized, positively, for their defense? That certainly wouldn’t ever have been a thought when Peyton Manning was leading this franchise. Well, he’s no longer on the team and since general manager Chris Ballard took over he’s gone to work on reshaping this team’s image and defense.

This team is now a defense-first squad. This unit is doing all that it can to win games. It’s just really tough to do when the offense isn’t able to score points or consistently pick up first downs. Maybe one day the offense will get on track, but until then the team is going to be led and carried by the defense.

Alec Pierce continues ascension

Coming into the season everyone knew Michael Pittman, Jr. is going to be the team’s best receiver. There was no clear indication as to who the team’s number two wide receiver would be. The odds-on favorite was rookie Alec Pierce.

Today, Pierce showed again why the Colts drafted him and people thought “he will be the team’s number two wide receiver.” He finished second on the team in catches, with four, and yards, with 80. The one man who out did him was the previously mentioned MAC. Pierce now has back-to-back games of going over 60 receiving yards.

Colts’ best defensive player isn’t who you thought it would be

Big Grover Stewart is the best player on the Colts’ defense. He is having the best season of his career. His stats may not reflect it but the man is the team’s best run stopper. And he’s routinely getting into the backfield wreaking havoc on opposing offenses. For the season he has one sack, two QB hits, three hurries, four pressures, and 12 combined tackles. He and Stephon Gilmore are the two players shining the brightest on this defense.

This loss will only heat up the seats of Ballard and Frank Reich. The team will need to regroup, on a short week, as they’ll play Thursday night in Denver. This game shapes up to be an ugly mess. Well, maybe not as ugly as Denver’s game against San Francisco.